DENMARK — Denmark Arts Center and BellaNovaMusic present Carlos Angeles Olmeda with Cuatro de “Mayo My!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

An intimate evening with award-winning singer/songwriter (San Diego Music Awards, HAT Awards, runner-up WMWV Song of the Year Award) Carlos Angeles Olmeda.

His music transports listeners to a wide spectrum of emotional and cultural destinations, and his heartfelt delivery is aimed at changing gears and realigning perspectives.

On any given night, fans can hear at least four different songwriting styles in at least two languages performed with passion as well as a sense of humor. In a social and artistic climate where great songwriting, and heartfelt performance is fast becoming a forgotten art form, and where machines and computer apps create and deliver too much of the music we hear, Carlos Angeles brings us home musically to that place where great music belongs, the human heart.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org (events or calendar) or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

