DENMARK — Mike Sakash will present his popular Jazz History Workshop Series again this spring from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, starting April 25, at the Denmark Arts Center.

The series will explore the rich jazz history of essential “standards” from the Great American Songbook from Irving Berlin to Carmichael and Mercer. Each workshop will follow one song from its inception through a wide variety of interpretations by jazz singers, instrumentalists, big bands and jazz combos through the ages.

The series will be hosted by a cadre of musicians, including Mike Sakash, Justin Ramos, Craig Bryan Jr. and Al Hospers. Discover the often surprising stories that accompany these favorites. Guided listening sessions, live performance/demonstrations, and discussions will be used to provide a deeper understanding of the tunes and the musicians who made them famous.

Saxophonist Sakash currently performs locally and with the 18-member Portland Jazz Orchestra, and teaches jazz on both saxophone and clarinet at Fryeburg Academy and Mountain Top Music.

He holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts in saxophone performance, African-American jazz studies and music education, and a master’s degree in jazz studies and contemporary media from the Eastman School of Music.

Register online. The cost is $75 a person for all six classes or a $15 a class drop-in fee. Register by mail at Denmark Arts Center, P.O. Box 813, Denmark, ME 04022.

The center is located at 50 West Main St., 30 minutes from North Conway, New Hampshire, and an hour from Portland and Lewiston. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org (events or calendar) or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

