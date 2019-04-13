OXFORD — Lake Thompson Fish and Game met at the Oxford Rec Hall on April 6. The club has been quiet for the last several years. Lake Thompson Fish and Game has been in existence since Jan. 14, 1935. At one time it was a popular club to join. It offered an inside shooting range.

Jon and Heidi Schreiber, with Joel Brackett, have spearheaded and put in a lot of work into bringing the club back. For several days Jon and Joel cleaned out the clubhouse and Jim Harvey hauled several loads to the dump.

Officers were elected at the meeting as follows: President, Jon Schreiber; vice president, Joel Brackett; secretary, Heidi Schreiber; and treasurer, Cindy Ouellette.

Don Record thanked Ann Bellwood for her number of years with the club as treasurer and Art Bellwood for his work as a director.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the clubhouse on Paine Road. Meetings will be held the first Thursday of the month. All are welcome to check out the clubhouse.

For more information or a membership card, call-Jon Schreiber, 207-890-4579, Joel Brackett, 207-595-9535, or email Jon at [email protected] Membership cards can also be obtained at the clubhouse. Check Facebook to see upcoming events.

