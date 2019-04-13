Children and adults watch Pat Masonheimer of Tanglewood Marionettes perform in a show called “The Fairy Circus” at Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College on Saturday afternoon. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a short video from the show.

Pat Masonheimer of Tanglewood Marionettes wows children of all ages with a show called “The Fairy Circus” at Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College on Saturday afternoon. The show was sponsored by the Auburn Public Library. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a short video from the show. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Auburn Public Library, Bates College, feature, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles