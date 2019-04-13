SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. – Aime Alfred “Pete” Rancourt, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at the age of 84. Pete was born in Mexico, Maine, on July 3, 1934, the eldest of 10 children of Aime and Donalda (Boudreau) Rancourt. He was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1952 and also a graduate of the University of Maine in Bangor. Pete was a communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Pennsylvania and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He will be remembered for his charitable work for the homeless.Pete was a successful executive and international broker spanning many years with top agencies in his field. During his career, he lived and worked on multiple continents. His focus was delivering customer value with ethics, integrity and passion. He was even more successful in life. The true measure counted in the myriad of people he called friends. He sought and found the very best in everyone he came into contact with. He volunteered his time with charities, nursing homes, and the church – and anywhere he felt he could make a difference. Most important in his life was family and the simple descriptor was love. He lit up with love and pride when he was with his family and never more so than when he was with his grandchildren. We all lit up the same way and will miss him greatly.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Annette (Vaillancourt); children, Randy Rancourt and wife, Peggy, Tim Rancourt and wife, Katie and Scott Rancourt; grandchildren, Peter, Madison, Matt, Tim, and Samantha; siblings, Cece Beaudet, Edmund Rancourt, Annette Henry, Gerry Frew, Norman Rancourt, Susan Viger, and Theresa Cocca. Pete was predeceased by his siblings, Bernard Rancourt and Irene Amero.A memorial mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., July 20, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Local Arrangements are under the care & guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

< Previous

Next >

filed under: