Arrests
Auburn
- Megan Auger, 25, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:51 p.m. Friday on Court Street.
Lewiston
- Barry Viscone, 49, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 7:10 p.m. Friday at 42 Walnut St.
- Larry Tower, 57, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 8 p.m. Friday at 81 Horton St.
- Jeremy Miranda, 39, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:38 a.m. Saturday at the 7/11 convenience store.
- Abel Delgado, 34, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees and failure to appear, 1:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Lincoln Drive.
- Jake Simard, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Pine Street.
- Paul Farrell, 26, of Lisbon, on a probation hold, 11:21 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oak and Sabattus streets.
- David Richardson, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:35 p.m. Saturday at 17 Horton St.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Shawn A. Parker, 41, of Sabattus and Shelby J. Richards, 48, of Lewiston collided at 12:04 p.m. April 6 on High Street. The 1999 Toyota owned by Parker received minor damage and the 2016 Toyota owned by Richards was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Marlene R. Aguilar, 65, of Lewiston and Barbara Mae L. Sawyer, 42, of Cumberland collided at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Bridge. The 2015 Dodge owned by Aguilar and the 2007 Hyundai owned by Sawyer received functional damage.
- A vehicle driven by Paul C. Hill, 31, of Wilton was driving south on Hotel Road at 5:22 a.m. Thursday when he failed to follow the curve of the roadway and drove into the ditch. Auburn Patrol Officer Joseph G. Tripp said that Hill “did not have an explanation of why he left the roadway.” The 2012 Jeep owned by Hill received functional damage.
