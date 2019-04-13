MECHANIC FALLS — American Legion Post 150 celebrated the American Legion’s 100th birthday on March 30 with a supper and awards presentations.

Jackie Plummer Hall received the Woman of the Year Award from Post 150 Auxiliary. The award was presented to her by her sister, Tracy Plummer Francis. Francis said her sister is too stubborn to ask for help sometimes, but she is such a “caring, loving, generous, dedicated” person. She also said, “I am so proud to able to call her my little sister … she is an amazing daughter, sister and mother” and helps out tremendously in the community and in the school.

Their father, Randy Plummer, who died late last year, was named Man of the Year by the Sons of the American Legion Post 150. Sons of American Legion Commander Jeremy Paradis said, “The Sons of the American Legion has never presented a man of the year award prior to this year … we should have presented this to him in any way we could have. He’s always been here, he’s always done everything, he’s always gone the extra mile … whatever it took he would always do it.” Paradis added, “Sometimes you’ll never know that true value of a special moment or a person in your life until they’re gone.”

Past Post Commander Gary Purington presented the Legion Man of the Year Award to Commander Mike Downing.

