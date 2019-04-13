Spruce Mountain High School Department Awards were presented. In front from left are Lilly Towers, Alexis Harlow, Jayden Achorn, Elizabeth Burnham, Riley Gray, Julia Grant and Lorelei Munro; back, Sam Berrios, Brett Hunt, Karter Blodgett, Sara Henderson, Elise Spencer and Jared Holland.
Phoenix Award Winner is Karter Blodgett. From left are her sister, Tavia Robshaw; nephew, Tommy Blodgett; Karter Blodgett; friend, Josh Pare; father, Keith Blodgett; and brother, Lukas Blodgett.
Student of the Month Deaken Trask is pictured with his mother, April Trask.
Receiving the Phoenix Award was Garret Smith, center, with his parents, Warren and Angela Smith.
Student of the Month for February is Douglas Tibbetts. He is pictured with his parents, Jessica and Darrell Tibbetts, and sister, Jenessa Tibbets, with nephew, Karson.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Connections
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.