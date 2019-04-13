Stanton Bird Club will offer “Thorncrag Nature Days” from July 15 through 19, for children ages 6 to 12. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day and will include hiking, nature activities and crafts, with a focus on the four elements — fire (sun), air, water and earth. The program will be limited to 15 students. Registration is $25 a child and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited scholarships are available. For more information and registration forms, visit the Stanton Bird Club website at www.stantonbirdclub.org or contact Penny Jessop at 207-782-5467. Jessop is pictured leading children during a nature walk at Thorncrag.  

