CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Abigail Breslin, 23; Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42; Adrien Brody, 46; Brad Garrett, 59.

Happy Birthday: You’ll have plenty of opportunities this year, but if you are too busy helping everyone else or trying to please too many people, you will miss out. Consider what you want, and put your goals first. Don’t settle for less because someone is playing emotional mind games with you. Make a to-do list and turn your dreams into a reality. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 26, 33, 37, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Mix business with pleasure. Network, socialize and put your energy into letting go of the past so you can move forward without excess baggage. A day trip will be insightful into what’s possible. It’s time to try something new. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Ignore anyone using emotional manipulation to grab your attention. Stay focused on what you can do to improve your life, your health and your financial future. A practical approach to the way you handle others will push you in the right direction. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get involved with people who talk big and contribute little. Stick to people who are trying to accomplish similar goals. You will gain insight on how best to move forward. Change begins within. Start with your home environment. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on important relationships. Spend less time analyzing and more time enjoying the company of someone you love. Happiness is your responsibility and can only be achieved if you follow your heart. A physical change will boost your ego. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will swell if you let what others do affect you. You can control only your actions and responses. Hanging on to someone or something that isn’t in your best interest will exhaust you. Do what’s best for yourself. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t share secret information. Not everyone is trustworthy. Stick to the people you know and trust in order to avoid being used or put in an awkward position. Personal improvements should be your priorities, not trying to change others. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goals, regardless of what others are doing. If someone tries to dump responsibilities in your lap, push back and make it clear what you are willing to do. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go about your business and do your own thing. Surround yourself with people who share your interests and concerns. Make long-term plans with someone you love. A kind gesture will be repaid. Romance will offset emotional backlash. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will be your downfall. Don’t give others something to talk about. Focus on self-improvement through exercise, moderation and smart living. Having high standards and not sharing your personal information or passwords are recommended. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past will provide pertinent insight. Recap your wins and losses as well as incidents that took place involving people you still associate with. Romance is in the stars, and time spent with someone you love will enhance your relationship. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t leave anything to chance. Do your research and make adjustments that will lead to personal and emotional improvements. An interesting offer will grab your attention. Before you commit, make sure you aren’t being given an exaggerated point of view. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a group effort will lead to new connections and interesting concepts. Flesh out any problems you foresee before you incorporate new ideas into your everyday routine. Don’t get involved with people who have bad habits. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are engaging, generous and inventive. You are exciting and charismatic.

