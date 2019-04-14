ANSON — One person died after a fire engulfed a home in Anson on Sunday morning, Sgt. Ken Grimes of the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal said.

“The state medical examiner’s office is going to be doing an examination probably tomorrow to identify the victim,” Grimes said. “At this time, we believe it is the homeowner.”

Richard Duley, 75, owned the two-story house on Moore Street, according to Grimes. At the scene, firefighters could be seen spraying water into the second story of the smoking building. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

Grimes said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and that officials are “still trying to piece all the details together.”

“We have not classified the fire,” he said. “It appears to have originated in the basement … I believe we’ll be back on scene Tuesday with state electrical inspectors.”

Grimes added that he was not aware of any pets having lived in the building, which was deemed a total loss. Fire units from Anson, Madison, Starks, Skowhegan, Athens, Norridgewock, New Portland and Solon all responded to the call.

Moore Street is a dead-end road off Main Street that is a tenth of a mile away from the Anson South Fire Station.

