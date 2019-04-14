Androscoggin County
- Shane Dineen, 31, of Livermore Falls, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 9:35 p.m. Saturday, at 15 Monroe St. in Livermore Falls.
- Tammy Scrivner, 42, of Turner, on two outstanding warrants, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, in Turner.
- Stephanie Tuell, 28, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant, 10:50 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Sabattus and Pleasant Hill roads in Sabattus.
- Cody Sawyer, 18, of Buckfield, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, 11:08 p.m. Saturday, at 1178 Main St. in Poland.
- Chelsea Fortier, 26, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:35 a.m. Sunday, on Dube Drive.
- Nathan St. Laurent, 25, of Greene, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence, 1:33 a.m. Sunday, in Greene.
Auburn
- Danny Dean, 55, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant, 10:41 p.m. Saturday, at 52 High St.
Lewiston
- Harvey Smith, 41, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:23 p.m. Saturday, on Main Street.
- Calvin Powell, 27, of Portland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:45 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Walnut and Shawmut streets.
- Jada Caron, 22, transient, on a charge of drinking in public, 12:15 p.m. Sunday, at 129 Bartlett St.
- Travis Bright, 23, of Bowdoinham, on charges of drinking in public, refusing to stop for police, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release, violating conditions of release, and two outstanding warrants, 3:42 p.m. Sunday, at 1219 Bartlett St. in Lewiston.
- Lloyd Lyttle, 29, of Auburn, on a charge of operating after suspension, 4:43 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Sabattus and Jefferson streets.
