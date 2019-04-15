AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Village Inn, 165 High St. All members and guests are welcome.
—
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Chamberlain’s Restaurant, Hartford St. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
For more information, call 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Mt. Blue High School to host first annual Mud Con gaming convention
-
Encore
Sculptor Miles Chapin to be special guest at Zorach annual meeting
-
Encore
Master mentalist and magician Paul Draper to appear at Chocolate Church
-
Encore
ELHS Class of 2019 to perform Disney musical at Walton School
-
Encore
49 Franklin’s Celtic Cabaret to feature Dave Gunning