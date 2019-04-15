AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will meet for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Village Inn, 165 High St. All members and guests are welcome.

—

RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Chamberlain’s Restaurant, Hartford St. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

For more information, call 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: