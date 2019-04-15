RUMFORD — Maine Event Comedy will present Rhode Island’s E.J. Edmonds at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. Featured acts include Connor McGrath and Jeff Medoff.

Edmonds is a 12-year standup veteran whose confident demeanor, blunt sarcasm and self deprecating humor has made him a favorite throughout the Northeast. The Pawtucket resident turns real life into real-life comedy, a skill which recently earned him a feature set with comedy legend, Dave Attell. Edmonds is a regular at the Rhode Island Comedy Connection and has worked at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club, A Comedy Scene in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Headliners Comedy Club in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Twice voted “Maine’s Best Comedian” by readers of the Portland Phoenix, the delightful and cuddly McGrath jokes openly about his Asperger’s syndrome, which he describes as “low-class, high-functioning autism.” He recently opened for national headliner Jay Mohr and was part of San Francisco’s Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival.

Medoff recently advanced to the second round of the Last Comix Standing contest at Mohegan Sun. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, The Comedy Studio, Nick’s Comedy Stop and dozens of other venues across New England and beyond.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show. Advance tickets may be purchased at Bartash’s and All That Jazz on or online at 49franklin.com. The show is for ages 18-plus. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash-only pub menu and full bar available.

For more information, call 207-369-0129.

