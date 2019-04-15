Central Maine Credit Union recently donated $2,000 to Maine’s Special Olympics. Kim Daigle, far left, board member for Maine’s Special Olympics and CEO of Insurance Trust, accepts the check from several members of the credit union staff, including, from left after Daigle, Donna Theberge, Lucy Ouellette, Patricia O’Leary, Debbie Cote, Donna Bryant, Ashley Beaucage, Vicki Stuart and Elaine Roy.
