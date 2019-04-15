LEWISTON — The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has selected United Ambulance Services’ education and community paramedicine manager, Dennis Russell, as an EMS Advocate of the Year.

This award is presented to individuals who show outstanding work in advocating for EMS and the patients who are cared for by first responders.

Russell began his career as a certified athletic trainer in 1999 at the University of Maine and later at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. In 2005, he received his paramedic certification and in 2014 he completed Hennepin Technical College’s Community Paramedic Certificate Program. He also earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Maine. He is the dean for United’s accredited Education Department and works as a community paramedic with SmartCare at Cataldo Ambulance Service in Massachusetts.

He has been an adjunct professor for Hennepin’s Community Paramedic Program and currently serves on the Maine Ambulance Association Executive Board, MobileCE Executive Board, ReelDx Editorial Board, Maine EMS Board, Maine EMS Community Paramedicine Committee and Maine EMS Education Committee. He is also the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians education coordinator for Maine. ​

< Previous

Next >

filed under: