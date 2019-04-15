AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 2019 will present Disney’s “Camp Rock The Musical” (presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, MTI, www.MTIShows.com), at Walton Elementary Schoolat 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

Brown Cessario (played by Ethan Brown) has opened Camp Rock for the summer, but a rival music camp, Camp Star, run by Axel Turner (played by Christian Beliveau) has opened across the lake and threatens to close Camp Rock forever. But Mitchie (Sophia Wood) Shane (Maxwell Draper), Nate (Oliver Hall) Jason (Caleb Yarnevich) and all the Camp Rockers can’t let it happen.

Come enjoy an evening of fun and music with Camp Rockers: Olivia DuBois (Caitlyn), Abby Hart (Tess), Jade Perry (Ella), Olivia Roth (Peggy), Mallory Ouellette (Rosie), Ryan Theriault (Barron), Ben Cassidy (Sander), Cam Audette (Andy); the rest of the gang: Emma Allen, Alyssa Burke, Nate Farnsworth, and Jordy Jimenez; and Camp Stars: Autumn Chapman (Dana), Leighton Girardin (Luke); their ensemble of dancers and singers, including Sarah Charest, Leila Chirayath, Sofia Hartley, Nani Luciano-Velezand Kyle Mansur; and Camp War’s announcer, Carter Shaw, and find out the outcome of the Rockers challenge. Jenna Fowler, a senior, has brought her artistic talent to the stage by creating the set.

Admission is $5 at the door.

