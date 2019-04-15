Temple Shalom President David Allen stands Monday in front of the Auburn synagogue’s sign that was spray-painted with graffiti over the weekend. The pink paint seems to depict a cross followed by “K.T.” and an exclamation point. While the message does not appear to be a symbol of hate, Allen said: “It’s wrong to graffiti anyway. It’s more wrong to graffiti a religious institution.” This is the first incident of vandalism at the synagogue in more than 20 years, according to Julie Waite, office manager at Temple Shalom. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
auburn maine, maine crime
Related Stories
Latest Articles