BEAUFORT, S.C. — A military investigation is underway into the shooting death Friday of a 21-year-old Marine corporal from Standish who was killed inside his barracks by a fellow Marine at a South Carolina air station, military officials said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death of Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, 21, on April 12. Military investigators have detained a suspect, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily. Both are aircraft ordinance technicians with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Wallingford was a third-generation fire fighter who started work with the Standish Fire Department in 2013 while he was still enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School, the town said in a brief statement.

The town said a private military burial for family and friends will be held locally.

This story will be updated.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: