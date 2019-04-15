BEAUFORT, S.C. — A military investigation is underway into the shooting death Friday of a 21-year-old Marine corporal from Standish who was killed inside his barracks by a fellow Marine at a South Carolina air station, military officials said.

Tyler Wallingford Photo courtesy of Standish Public Safety Dept.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death of Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, 21, on April 12. Military investigators have detained a suspect, Cpl. Spencer T. Daily. Both are aircraft ordinance technicians with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Wallingford was a third-generation fire fighter who started work with the Standish Fire Department in 2013 while he was still enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School, the town said in a brief statement.

The town said a private military burial for family and friends will be held locally.

This story will be updated.

