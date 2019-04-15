SKOWHEGAN — An Oakland man has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on 15 counts of sexual assault on a child that are alleged to have occurred from October 2002 through October 2009, when the boy was at times under the age of 12.

Raymond A. Brickett, 65, was arrested in January on seven counts of gross sexual assault against a male juvenile, a Class A crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each charge. He is charged additionally with eight counts of unlawful sexual contact, some Class B felonies and others Class C felonies, depending on the age of the child at the time of the alleged assaults.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in January that the sheriff’s office received a complaint on Christmas Day reporting the assaults.

The victim, who is now an adult, reported a family member had sexually assaulted him when he was between the ages of 7 and 14.

On Dec. 26, the case was assigned to Detective Jeremy Leal.

“Over the course of the continuing investigation, Detective Leal gathered critical information, which supported the victim’s claim of the previous repeated sexual assault over the course of seven years,” Lancaster said at the time.

After a meeting with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that there was sufficient probable cause to apply for an arrest warrant for Brickett.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash with conditions of no contact with children under the age of 18; not to be within 1,000 feet of schools, parks or playgrounds; and a curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Brickett was released on $50,000 worth of property on Feb. 20.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt but is an indication that enough evidence is present in a case to proceed with a trial.

Others indicted by the grand jury April 11 were:

• Kevin M. Ball, 32, of Canaan, charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, both felonies, and with criminal mischief, Jan. 27 in Madison. Ball has previous convictions for domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

• Jack A. Barnard, 37, of Palmyra, charged with two counts of felony tampering with a victim and two counts of violating conditions of release, Feb. 19 and March 22 in Palmyra.

• Crystal B. Bjornson, 46, of Dover-Foxcroft, charged with felony aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and felony operating after revocation, Feb. 26 in Canaan. Bjornson has a previous conviction for criminal OUI.

• Christopher M. Chrysler, 32, of Fairfield, charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and with felony possession of drugs, March 19 in Fairfield.

• Keith O. Cookson, 59, of Anson, charged with felony tampering with a victim and with improper contact with a victim prior to being bailed on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, with priors, March 10 in Madison.

• Keith O. Cookson, 59, of Anson, charged in a separate indictment with domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening, both felonies, and with obstructing the report of a crime or injury, March 9 in Anson. Cookson has previous convictions for domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

• Nichole Fournier, 29, of Norridgewock, charged with felony domestic violence assault, Dec. 2 in Norridgewock. Fournier has two previous convictions for domestic violence assault.

• Katrina Rimes, 33, of Fairfield, charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, felony possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture of $2,075 in cash, March 19 in Fairfield.

• Chad Stone, 38, of Mechanic Falls, charged with felony aggravated assault, Aug. 24 in Harmony.

• Tatyana N. Tomlinson, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, charged with four counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and with violating conditions of release, all on or about March 19 in Pittsfield. The contraband charge is alleged to have taken place at the county jail in East Madison. Tomlinson has a previous conviction for drug trafficking.

• Brett A. White, 54, of Skowhegan, charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, both felonies, Jan. 22 and 23 in Skowhegan. White has two previous convictions for domestic violence assault.

