DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote to you asking if anyone had an old Fairpoint phone book with individual listings. I would either pick it up or pay to have it mailed to me. Unfortunately, I misplaced the phone numbers of the people who said they had one. I am now asking if those who answered this request would contact me at 784-8891.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: It was a while ago when this reader wrote to ask for a spare phone book and there were some responses. Now we have his number so if you have a phone book to give him, please contact him directly to make arrangements!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m following up on the question in the Feb. 22 Sun Spots about the book, “Our Mary Jo: Family Memoir of Mary Jo Kopechne.” My mother, Georgetta Potoski and I co-wrote the book about Mary Jo in order to show the world the woman who was lost that fateful night on Chappaquiddick Island. While filming the upcoming ABC documentary, “1969” the focus of questions presented to us about Mary Jo seemed to be similar.

We are pleased that since we started telling the world about Mary Jo’s drive, wit and character, she will be remembered for who she truly was and not as some footnote to a political tragedy. We look forward to seeing ABC share more of Mary Jo’s goals and dreams with the world on the April 30 segment of the series.

— William, no town

ANSWER: This six-part documentary, premiering on ABC on April 23 at 10 p.m. is sure to be very interesting, especially for those of us who remember these times. It will include stories about the women behind the moon landing; details of the Manson murders FBI backstories; sit-ins; and an original musical score that pays tribute to the sounds of the times. I can’t wait to watch!

For the reader who asked about where she could find a hard copy of “Our Mary Jo,” please write so I can put you in touch with someone to assist you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Moxie Festival Committee is planning this year’s distinctively different three-day celebration that will include the largest parade in the state. Mark your calendars for the 37th Moxie Festival parade at 10 a.m. July 13.

In keeping with the mood of the festival, we encourage all parade units to show their Moxie. Fly flags or banners in Moxie orange, wear Moxie colors, or represent our festival theme “Moxie Goes Artsy.”

Registration deadline for the parade is Friday, June 28. For more information about the parade contact Allen Ward, co-chairman of the parade, Town of Lisbon, 300 Lisbon St., Lisbon, ME 04250. You may also call 576-6016 or email [email protected]. For the registration form and all information on Moxie Festival activities, visit http://moxiefestival.com/.

— No name, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: Sun Spots will publish all updates on all your favorite Moxie Festival activities and informing you of all the new add-ons! Have you checked out the website? This isn’t just Sun Spots Land; it’s also Moxie Land!

