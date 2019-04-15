Androscoggin County
- Emma Giroux, 49, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 12:15 p.m. Monday, in Turner.
Auburn
- Duncan Allen, 29, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 8:20 p.m. Sunday, at 115 Washington St.
- Kerry Robinson, 43, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:36 a.m. Monday, at 193 Black Cat Road.
- Jonathan Caiani, 24, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:38 p.m. Monday, on Center Street.
Lewiston
- Ivan Felder, 49, of Lewiston, on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, 10:50 p.m. Sunday, at 160 Webber Ave.
