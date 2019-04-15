Avery Dandreta, left, Hawo Abdille, center, and Pam Sirois recently joined the advisory board of Healthy Androscoggin. Dandreta, J.D., is a real estate attorney with Skelton, Taintor & Abbott in Auburn. She worked with refugee communities while attending law school and while working as a student attorney at Lewiston District Court. She resides in Freeport. Abdille has worked as a home visitor for Advocates for Children and also as a community builder for Community Concepts. She works as the English Language Learner intake and assessment coordinator for Lewiston Public Schools. She resides in Lewiston. Sirois, ANP, works for the Central Maine Medical Center Diabetes Center. She is a member of the SAD 52 board of directors and resides in Greene.
