Yarmouth High girls’ soccer coach Chris Coleman is leaving the program to become an assistant coach with the Bates College men’s soccer program.
Coleman was head coach of the Clippers the past two years, winning a Class B state championship in 2017 with an 18-0 record. Yarmouth was 10-6 last fall, losing in the regional semifinals.
Before coaching at Yarmouth, Coleman was head coach of the Sanford High girls’ soccer team.
