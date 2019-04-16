Arlene Thibeau of Mexico has been recognized as the recipient of the 2018 Spirit of America Award for the town. The legislative sentiment was signed by Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Oxford, and Rep. Richard Pickett, R-Dixfield, and presented at an American Legion meeting. Thibeau created quilts with the T Gals quilt group and donated them to area veterans. She has volunteered for the Mexico Food Bank and is chaplain of the Rumford American Legion Auxiliary. Thibeau was also recognized at the statewide Spirit of America ceremony at the State Capital on April 11. Pictured from left are Pickett presenting the legislative sentiment of recognition to Thibeau, and Barbara Arsenault, who nominated Thibeau.
