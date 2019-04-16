LISBON — This year, the 37th Moxie Festival “Goes Artsy” and will once again host a juried art show. The show returns after a successful first year in 2018. New this year will be a first-ever Chalk Walk. Both the art show and Chalk Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Lisbon artist and Moxie Festival Committee member Marcea Crawford has issued a call for artists to participate in the art show. Set along the traditional parade route, this is an opportunity for local artists to show off their talents, gain exposure and offer their art for sale.

All work must be handcrafted and original, done by the vendor. Works of art may include items such as paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures.

For information and to register, download the application form available at http://tinyurl.com/y54fd8gk.

Registration fee is $50 and the final deadline for registration is Sunday, May 12. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance in the show by Friday, May 24. For more information and questions about the show, email Crawford at [email protected]

Festival organizers also wish to invite chalk artists to participate in the festival’s street painting event that will carry out the “Moxie Goes Artsy” theme. Hosted by street painter and committee member Kirsten Eubank, there is no cost to register for this event where artists can create a preapproved temporary image in a 6-by-6-foot space. There are larger spaces available for school groups.

Complete information and registration forms for adult and student categories are available at http://tinyurl.com/y4vbcyg6 and http://tinyurl.com/y3qwqm5v. A date and time will be set in the near future for a brief street painting seminar with helpful instructions.

The deadline for Chalk Walk applications and proposed images is Friday, May 31. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance for the event by Friday, June 21. For more information about the event and its theme, contact Eubank at [email protected] or 541-613-7472.

The Moxie Festival, celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, is always the second weekend in July. The 2019 Moxie Festival is set for the weekend of July 12 to 14. For information about all aspects of this Maine event, visit www.moxiefestival.com.

