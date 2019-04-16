CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Carrabassett Valley man was arrested by Farmington police Tuesday afternoon on a charge of domestic violence assault, Officer Darin Gilbert of the Farmington Police Department said.

Corrado Ceccarelli, 56, was arrested in Carrabassett Valley and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, Gilbert said.

The assault took place at 8:30 p.m. Monday in Farmington, Gilbert said, but he did not give a location.

According to the detention center arrest log, Ceccarelli was released Tuesday afternoon on $250 cash bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance May 21 in Farmington.

A conviction carries a penalty of 364 days in jail.

