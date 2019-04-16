ST. LOUIS — The Dominican Province of St. Albert the Great (the Central Province, U.S.) announces the Ordination of Deacon Brent Anthony Bowen, OP, to the Priesthood on Saturday, May 18, at St. Pius V Catholic Church.

The Most Rev. John Noonan, Bishop of Orlando, will confer the Sacrament of Holy Orders upon Bowen, originally from Lewiston, as well as Deacon Brian John Zuelke, OP, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Brother Christopher Johnson, OP, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be ordained to the Transitional Diaconate at the same Mass.

Bowen is the son of David C. Bowen of Hartford and Renee M. Therrien of Norfolk, Virginia. He was raised in Lewiston and attended Holy Family Parish. Bowen has an older sister and two younger brothers.

He attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 2006, then went on to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. There he received a bachelor of science in air traffic management (2010) and a master of business administration in aviation (2011).

Bowen began to consider the priesthood after getting involved in Campus Ministry at Embry-Riddle. He began discerning the religious life while in graduate school and met the Dominican Friars during that time. After a “Come and See” discernment weekend in St. Louis, he applied to the order and was accepted to the novitiate, which he began in 2012.

Upon making first profession in 2013, Bowen moved to St. Dominic Priory in St. Louis and began theology studies at Aquinas Institute of Theology. He made Solemn (final) profession in the order in 2017, and was ordained a Transitional Deacon in 2018.

The Order of Preachers, also called the Dominican Order, was founded by St. Dominic in 1216. At present, there are approximately 6,000 friars across the world, organized into about 40 provinces. The Province of St. Albert the Great was established in 1939 and has about 140 friars. The province maintains ministries, parishes and educational institutions throughout the central states, including Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado and New Mexico.

For more information on the Dominican Friars, visit www.opcentral.org.

