Seventeen students from Meroby and Rumford elementary schools attended the District 4 Elementary Music Festival at Spruce Mountain Middle School on April 3. The festival included selected students in chorus, band and string orchestra. After hours of practice, the concert was presented for the public. The festival is held every year in District 4 schools. Pictured are the students from Meroby Elementary, from left: Dakota Hinkley, Nyasia Scott, Allesandra Williams, Ryleigh Taylor, Ms. Farmer, Madison Downs, Faith Neans, Layla Tyler, Thurl Dyment and Brandyn Bart.
Pictured are students from Rumford Elementary, from left, sitting, are Kalyanna Ethridge, Nataley Yates, Victoria Needham and Cora Devore; sitting are Jazmyne Peare, Annabelle Smith and Jasmine Ruiz. Absent from the photo is Haley Glover.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.