Stockton Springs resident Laura Lee Perkins has just released her eighth book, “3 Minutes a Day Can Change Your Life.” She is asking if a daily practice of just three minutes a day allowed the other 1,437 minutes of each day to flow more easily, would you be willing to try it for 30 days?

Created to inspire learning to function from consciousness, the 34-page workbook offers a simple, effective practice. Perkins offers classes in Maine, Arizona, New York, Ohio and Arizona to teach the process, which she has used successfully for decades.

Participants explore their personal levels of intention and commitment as they learn how to use three minutes a day to improve their lives. She believes “the soul is always ready and willing, but our personalities sometimes need coaxing. A simple process makes change easier and much more effective.”

“3 Minutes a Day Can Change Your Life” is also being used by several spiritual educators in Maine and Arizona because the workbook is appealing to folks coming from a wide variety of religious backgrounds and beliefs.

