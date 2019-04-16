AUBURN — The Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society will hold its spring meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Auburn Public Library.

Lucille (Doucette) Langelier, treasurer of the MFGS, share her experiences and findings from her trip to France in June 2018 following the meeting.

She will present a PowerPoint program on the Acadians. She visited the places where the Acadians came from and where some were sent to after the deportation of 1755 known as “Le Grand Derangement.” A brief history of the Acadians will also be provided.

Langelier has been library assistant at Lewiston High School for the past 34 years. She has been studying and researching her genealogy since the death of her maternal grandfather, Donat Rousseau, in 1999.

The presentation will begin around 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public.

