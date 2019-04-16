Joline Bell, who represents seniors and seniors at heart, has announced upcoming trips for the remainder of the year. She is a member of the Sabattus Seniors, Auburn Seniors, First Auburn Seniors and Robin Dow Seniors. However, folks do not have to belong to any group or be a certain age to join. All are welcome.

May 19: The Edwards Twins of Vegas in a show at Lake Pearl, Wrentham, Massachusetts. The signing duo consists of two brothers, one brother dresses and does impersonations of women. There will be a brunch, and $121 covers transportation, dinner and show, driver gratuity and bingo with prizes on the bus.

June 10 to 14: Still a few seats left for Cape Cod, with $509 covering motorcoach, four nights lodging and eight meals. The trip will include Martha’s Vineyard, Hyannis, Sandwich, Provincetown and Chatham. Visits will include the JFK Museum, Sandwich Glass Museum and the Eastham Windmill.

July 22: Breakfast, Castle in the Clouds and a sunset dinner cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee, $120 all inclusive.

Aug. 28: Tribute to Diamonds & Pearls, Cash & King, $121 all inclusive, to Wrentham, Massachusetts.

Sept. 9: Trip to Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains. Includes $809 transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals. Includes Titanic World’s Largest Museum, five shows, historic downtown Gatlinburg, guided tour of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the National Harbor, Roanoke Farmers Market and FDR Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Oct. 9 to 27: Jewels of Europe cruise with visits to London, Paris, Spain, Italy, Greece, Split Croatia.

Nov. 14: Tribute to Ricky Nelson, performed by his twin sons, at Venus de Milo in Swansea, Massachusetts, $128 all inclusive.

Dec. 3: Tribute to a Christmas with Johnny Mathis in Danvers, Massachusetts, $107 all inclusive.

For more information, call Joline at 207-375-4627 or 207-240-6390.

