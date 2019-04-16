People who work in Maine need sick pay because sometimes they get sick and need to stay home with their illness so as not spread it. Or, if they have a family, their children get sick and they need to be able to stay home to take care of the children. Many people do not get sick pay because a lot of jobs do not give it to them.

I think all employers in Maine should give sick pay to their employees because, otherwise, people lose pay, which means they won’t be able to pay their bills. Or, if out sick, they might lose their jobs completely. People need to be able to earn paid sick time so they can stay home to get well or to get to the doctor when they need to.

People who are working and not getting paid sick days need to stand up for their rights. But the very people who need it are folks who work at the will of their employers — like waitstaff in restaurants, among others. They could lose their jobs if they speak up about the issue.

I hope others will join me in urging elected officials in Augusta to support legislation for all Maine workers, no matter who they work for.

Kenny Derboghosian, Auburn

