A 54-year-old Limerick man was killed in a crash late Monday night on Doles Ridge Road in Limerick.

York County Sheriff William King says it appears Ronald Lucier may have experienced a medical issue prior to crashing his 2006 Kia SUV on Doles Ridge Road near the intersection with Burnham Road. The crash was reported around 11 p.m.

Lucier’s car left the road and struck large boulders, King said. Lucier, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The road was closed for 4 hours after the crash.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department.

