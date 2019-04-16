Maine Event Comedy presents Biddeford’s Mike Gray at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston. He’ll be joined by Randy Williams, Brendan Williams and Christopher Fritz. An open mic will follow the show. Gray is living proof that a horrible childhood can turn into an equally horrible adulthood. He performs throughout New England and was a finalist in the 2017 Best Bar Comic Competition. Randy Williams recently took his love of nerd culture to the 2018 Portland Maine Comedy Festival. He performs regularly at The Shaskeen in his home state of New Hampshire. Brendan Williams, a San Francisco transplant, shares stories about his unique childhood with an abundance of pop culture references. He was a finalist in the Tightest Five competition. Portland’s Fritz recently competed in Central’s Maine’s Funniest Comic contest. The show is free and for ages 21-plus. For more information, call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]
