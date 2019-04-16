PARIS — A Waterford woman was indicted by an Oxford County grand jury Friday on two charges stemming from an eight-hour standoff at her house March 20.
Sherry Lyn Drew, 57, of 573 Valley Road was charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff.
According to the indictment, Drew barricaded herself in her home while claiming to be armed with a weapon and knowingly placed a person in fear of imminent bodily injury.
