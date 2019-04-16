filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of YWCA Central Maine to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism. This campaign is one part of YWCA’s larger national strategy to fulfill its mission of eliminating racism.
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.