The YWCA of Central Maine, East Avenue, Lewiston, will hold two events for the organization’s Stand Against Racism program. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, the evening will begin with a viewing of “REASON 4369.” The film, directed by ZamZam Elmoge and produced by the GENZ Team, focuses on giving a platform for Lewiston kids to tell their stories and break the stereotypes they hear about themselves everyday. Following the film, there will be discussion and small group dialogues facilitated by community leaders.

 

The second event on the weekend will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, when keynote speaker will be Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition. There will also be breakout sessions led by the New Mainers Public Health Initiative, Green Dot L-A and Seeds of Peace. The evening will close with a call to community action.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
lewiston maine, ywca
Related Stories
Latest Articles