A favorite Maine beer makes a cameo appearance in a new movie based on a book by one of Maine’s favorite authors.

A bottle of Allagash White, one of Allagash Brewing Co.’s most popular beers, appears in “Pet Sematary,” based on the Stephen King horror classic.

Allagash Brewing in Portland shined the spotlight on the Belgian-inspired beer Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “We hear Allagash White is in the new @petsematarymov. Too scared to watch. Please confirm.”

The brewery’s followers – those who had seen the movie – were happy to certify that it does, indeed, play a tiny role in the film, which is about a mysterious burial ground for pets discovered deep in the Maine woods.

Makes sense. Drink enough bottles of Allagash White, and it’s sure to make you howl.

