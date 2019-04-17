Encore
Bates dance program marks 50th with showing of student, alumni work
The college celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of its dance program, by the late Marcy Plavin, with an informal performance by dance alumni and current students.
Bates College celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of its dance program by the late Marcy Plavin with an informal performance by dance alumni and current students. The event is offered in lieu of a formal evening performance announced earlier in the year. The free program will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St., Lewiston. For more information, call 207-786-6161. Shown above, the Bates Modern Dance Company performed “Appalachian Spring” in 1979. The photographer was the late Leonard Plavin, who took countless images of the company and was married to the late Marcy Plavin, Bates dance program founder. (Photo by Leonard Plavin)
