FARMINGTON — Western Maine Transportation Services (WMTS) has announced its “pilot” GreenLine commuter bus service between Farmington and Lewiston-Auburn is in full operation.

The schedule for the new public route accommodates employers, employees, students and individuals traveling to health care appointments, shopping, personal and professional services, and daytime entertainment opportunities in both directions.

The GreenLine is billed as a pilot route as it is expected to evolve quickly to meet riders’ needs.

The GreenLine bus makes four round-trips between Farmington and Lewiston-Auburn, Monday through Friday, departing Farmington with two morning runs, an afternoon and an evening run. The bus begins its turn-around runs from Central Maine Community College, then travels to the Auburn Mall and TD Bank Contact Center, Great Falls and Oak Street bus stations, but does not stop at those locations northbound.

Fares are $3 within either Franklin or Androscoggin counties, or $5 each way between counties. The exception is a $3 local fare between Jay and Livermore Falls.

The GreenLine bus will offer free onboard Wi-Fi and a bike rack in season, and will take credit, debit and WMTS SmartCommute cards, as well as Apple, Samsung and Android pay mobile apps for payment. Exact change is also accepted.

Once in Lewiston-Auburn, GreenLine riders can connect to the Citylink bus system to get them to their final destinations, to the Lisbon connection to reach Lisbon and Lisbon Falls, or to Concord Coach or Greyhound for intercity service.

If the GreenLine and Citylink are unable to get riders to their destinations in Lewiston or Auburn, riders are encouraged to call WMTS to learn if transportation can be provided by other means.

Details about fares, the schedule and connections are available at www.wmtsbus.org or by calling 800-393-9335, selection one, to speak with WMTS customer service about the new commuter route, including connections to Rumford-Mexico-Dixfield and other WMTS-operated public transportation. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The GreenLine is the first route in the WMTS fleet to display the new Western Maine Transportation Services’ stylized “WM” logo and a Mountains-to-Sea lower side wrap. The logo will eventually be on all WMTS buses as it modernizes its services and identity.

An official kick-off event for the GreenLine will be scheduled in May. Maine DOT worked with WMTS to establish the new service.

