JAY — Voters will consider a proposed $5.3 million municipal spending plan for 2019-20 on Tuesday, April 23, at the polls, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 pm at the Community Building.

Selectperson Judy Diaz, Jay Village Water District Trustee Leslie Gatchell, and North Jay Water District Trustee Stephan Franchetti are unopposed for their bids for re-election. Four candidates Douglas DiPasquale, Kerry Jackson, Tarek Nadeau and J. Lynn Ouellette are running for two, three year RSU 73 directors terms.

They will also be asked if they want to authorize adult use and medical marijuana establishments, including cultivation facilities, products manufacturing and testing facilities. Voters will also consider establishing a Special Amusement Ordinance that sets an annual permit fee of $25 for a business with the sale and consumption of liquor on premises and offering music, dancing or entertainment of any sort, except for radio or other mechanical device, on the premise. Currently the cost is $10.

Article 12 also asks residents if they want to raise and appropriate $50,000 to pay for half the cost of a police resource officer in RSU 73. The district would also pay $50,000. The cost encompasses salary, benefits, setting up an office, computer, gas and associated expenses. The officer would work 39 weeks for the district and be on patrol with the Police Department for 13 weeks, and would be under the supervision of the police chief. In the second year, if the first year is approved, the split would be 75% for the district and 25% and the amount is expected to be lower.

Both the Selectboard and the Budget Committee approved the measure in February in a mixed vote.

RSU 73 voters approved a proposed budget of $19.6 million for 2019-20 on April 4. A yes or no validation vote on it will be held April 23 to coincide with the municipal vote.

The proposed spending package for 2019-20 reflects a decrease of $858,808, or 13.92 percent, from this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Much of the decrease is due to the town not having to give Verso Corp. a credit on its taxes during the next fiscal year beginning July 1. The town will satisfy the $4 million settlement for overvaluation of the Androscoggin Mill and associated equipment in April.

After factoring in an estimated $1.95 million in revenues, the amount taxpayers would need to raise is about $3.35 million for municipal government. This does not include the town’s share of RSU 73 budget or Franklin County budget.

The proposed spending plan would restore a full-time detective position. Now, an officer is a part-time detective and a part-time patrol officer.

The plan also includes an increase in recycling costs that are currently $15 a ton and are budgeted for the year starting July 1 at $125 a ton.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: