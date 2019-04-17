Djamal Maldoum, left, works Wednesday with Louis Mathis, 6, and David Kintu, 9, right, at the African Youth Alliance in Lewiston. Maldoum, a student at Central Maine Community College, and students from Lewiston High School are volunteering this week to give children something to do over spring break. Youth Alliance founder Michee Kikobo started the organization during his sophomore year at Saint Dominic Academy as a way to promote African culture. Children have been practicing yoga, working on art projects, playing trivia games and dancing. “Kids love to dance,” Kikobo said. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
