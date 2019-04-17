ORONO — The Lewiston Blue Devils opened up the season with a 6-1 KVAC baseball win over defending Class A state champ Bangor on Wednesday at University of Maine’s Mahaney Diamond.

The Rams pitchers walked eight Blue Devils and hit a batter. The big inning came in the fifth with three runs highlighted by a Sam Laroche single to plate home the Blue Devils’ fifth run.

Hunter Landry had an RBI double in the seventh inning for Lewiston (1-0).

James Neel had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth for Bangor (0-1).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Bates sweeps USM

GORHAM — Six was the magic number for the Bates College softball team in a non-conference road doubleheader at University of Southern Maine on Wednesday.

The Bobcats won 6-0 in the opener, then capped off the twin bill with a 6-3 victory over the Huskies.

In the first game, Kirsten Pelletier pitched a shutout for Bates, scattering three hits and five walks while striking out 14 batters. Ashley Alward took the loss for USM, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits. Andrea Russo and Dulce Alcantara each had a pair of hits in the victory.

The Bobcats used three pitchers to get through the second game. Payton Buxton pitched the first three innings and got the win, while Danielle Polirer threw three innings of relief and Jevan Sandhu had a hitless seventh for the save. Erin Murphy drove in four runs, and Mary Collette had two of Bates’ nine hits.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Colby 9, UMF 1

WATERVILLE — Colby College’s pitchers weren’t in the giving mood Wednesday, limiting University of Maine at Farmington to just three hits, and none in the final four innings of a 9-1 Mules win.

Brooks Parker started and pitched the first five innings for Colby, then Frank Driscoll and Patrick Carbone each pitched single hitless innings before William Wessman closed out the win with two clean frames.

The Mules got to UMF starter Brice Springer for eight hits and six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Gavin Arsenault relieved Springer and finished out the sixth giving up two hits. Cole Lockhart was tagged for three more runs in the seventh before getting pulled after just one out. Nathan Poulin finished out the game allowing just one hit.

Derek Bowen drove in the loner Beavers run with a double in the fourth. Chris Romano tripled for Colby, and Wessman and Tommy McGee both doubled.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMF 16, MMA 9

WATERVILLE — University of Maine at Farmington got off to good starts in both halves and eventually pulled away from Maine Maritime Academy for a 16-9 NAC women’s lacrosse win Wednesday at Thomas College.

Kaya Backman started the scoring for the Beavers, but Isabella Monbouquette paced the offense with six goals and two assists, including two scores and a helper during a 5-0 run to open the game.

The score was 9-6 at halftime before UMF opened the second half with a 4-0 spree, with Backman and Monbouquette both scoring in the run. Backman finished with five goals. Madison Barry led the Mariners with four goals.

Heather Boland made 11 saves in the win, while Sydney Cole had five for MMA in the loss.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: