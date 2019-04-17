100 years ago: 1919

A mass meeting of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be held at the assembly hall of the Webster Grammar School on the evening of April 30, when the subject of discussion will be “City Beautification.” The principal speaker will be Joe Mitchell Chapple, of Boston.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department reported today that the second annual Adult Choral Society Spring Concert to be held on Sunday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Central School Auditorium, will feature the Auburn Community Singers, the Brunswick Choral Society, and the Chord Majority. Norris E. Ingersoll. director of the rec department reported that the concert will also feature Norman Irish, drums, Carroll Googins, accompanist, and Charles Buckland, banjo. Others scheduled to appear, during the program are Joanne Demers, Barbara Ring, Ellen Duncan, and Claire Callahan. The concert is directed by Cameron Smith.

25 years ago: 1994

The Fairview School third-graders will have a display of their crafts and products, resulting from a four-month investigation of Native American culture and crafts, at Center Court at the Auburn Mall from Monday through Thursday. Teachers Sharon Bremner and Joan Kinner and the 45 third-graders have put together a showcase of kachinas, drums, god’s eyes, dream catchers, mandalas, sand paintings, shields, weavings, headbands and other elements. Teachers, parents, and students will be there all week to conduct tours and answer questions.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

