HARTFORD – Herman F. Brown Jr. was 60 years young when he passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home after battling a long illness, with his loving family by his side. Herman was born Oct. 18, 1958 in Farmington. He was educated in the Livermore Falls school system until he moved briefly to New Market, N.H. where he met his devoted wife of 42 years, Kimberley (Evert) Brown.

Together, they built a family and home with four children, Jeremy, Herman III, Amy and Jennifer.

Herman was a selfless, loving, and hardworking man who adored his family. He worked many years as a diesel mechanic and truck driver. He ended his career as an owner operator. Herm received his high school diploma alongside his wife at the age of 42. He enjoyed auto mechanics, coming up with creative solutions, eagles, listening to music, bird watching, hunting, being outdoors and his beloved dogs. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family – including watching his grandchildren perform in sports, singing, and dancing.

His wonderful family includes wife, Kimberley; son, Jeremy and wife, Sarah and their children Cameron, Ethan and Asia; son, Herman III and Michelle Wing and their children, Christian and fiancé, Dharma, Ainsley, David and Clara; daughter, Amy and husband, Nick Litchfield; and daughter, Jenn and husband, Brian Marston and their children, Abby and Haley; mother, Mildred and stepfather, Ken Knight; brothers, Keith and his wife, Abigail, James Allen and his wife, Rhonda, Tadd and his wife, Marla, sister, Bonnie and her husband, Mike Pease, sisters-in-law, Jacque and husband, Bruce Mongeon, Lani and husband, Chris Ormezzani, Jerri and husband, Brian Stucker, Kamra and husband, Kirk Stucker; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Herman Brown Sr.; brother, Tait Brown, sister, Cindy Brown; mother-in-law, Shirley Evert and father-in-law, Homer Evert.

The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care, especially his nurse, Sonia, during this difficult time. They would also like to thank their neighbors and friends Linda and Richard Grindle for their ongoing love and support.

The visiting hours will be Friday, April 19, 4-8 p.m. and the celebration of life will be Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Pinette Dillingham Lynch Funeral Home located at 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, ME 04243.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Herman’s memory may be made to the Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementias Association at www.theaftd.org

