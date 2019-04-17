police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Garrie Forrester, 66, of 67 Whitney St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10 p.m. Tuesday at Bartlett and Pine streets.
- Amber Morin, 25, of 163 Cottage St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in Kennedy Park.
Androscoggin County
- Victoria Coupland, 47, of 73 College St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on Alfred Plourde Parkway.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Jeffrey D. Cavanaugh, 60, of Canton, and Nicole Miles, 36, of Auburn, collided at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Damage to both vehicles, Cavanaugh’s 2001 Honda and Miles’ 2012 Toyota, was listed as functional.
