JAY — Sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees may have hurt attendance Saturday at the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club Home and Trade Show; however, that meant more time for representatives to talk one-on-one with attendees.

Vendors included nonprofits, crafts, contractors and services, to sports and auto dealerships.

Saturday afternoon vendor Shari Ouellette said there hadn’t been as may people at the show as last year.

“There have been a couple of big spurts,” she said.

Brian Evensen, a Pro Stock Class racer, was there with his Chevy Lumina SS, a 350, 3-speed transmission, “top of the line” stock car that will race at Wiscasset. The Boss Hog 150 will run Sunday, September 1.

Evensen has had the car for a year and is trying to get more sponsors. The hood and back deck are open for sponsors.

Lions International is one of his sponsors.

“Lions Clubs give back. I lost my son in a house fire September 3. This is my way of giving back.

The number on Eversen’s car had to be changed from 18 as it was already being used. He chose 50 for his dad’s legacy. Edward Eversen never raced but worked on motors since he was 12 years old. He has leukemia and COPD.

“This is his last hurrah. I couldn’t be happier doing this with my father,” Eversen said.

At the Castonguay Meats booth, Donald Castonguay was busy selling cheese and other items carried in his Livermore store. Robert C. Tweedie, also of Livermore, stopped to catch up.

“I started the Home Show and ran it for four years,” he said.

Lions member Pat Knowlton was first seen selling raffle tickets for a Lions Club fundraiser. Later she donned a lion outfit and made her way around the Spruce Mountain High School gymnasium, stopping to greet vendors and visitors alike.

Karin Ashmore, co-owner of Inside Out Indoor Garden Supply, LLC in Livermore, was there with a display of seed starting supplies and seedlings provided by Shaky Barn Farm Gardens.

Ashmore, chairman of the Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce said the chamber is working on its annual golf tourney and History Night in May, the Apple-Pumpkin Festival in September and the Olde Fashion Christmas in December.

Mike Leary with Pine Tree Orthopedic Lab said the Livermore Falls footwear business will carry Birkenstock sandals this year.

“They weren’t taking new dealers, but we can repair them. The new sandals will be in shortly,” Leary said.

Nora MacDonald and Melissa Bourgoin were seen at the Pink Zebra booth.

“We heard about this, had to come check it out,” MacDonald said.

Pink Zebra offers the latest in home fragrance with its scented soy sprinkles. The sprinkles can be placed on top of candles or in simmer pots or warmers. Sachets can be made to freshen bureau drawers, cars, etc.

Consultant Krystal Mitchell said, “I’m addicted. I absolutely love it. There are so many scents available and each can be mixed with another to make a new scent. People seem to love it.”

The Spruce Mountain girls’ softball team was doing a brisk business at their baked goods table in the hallway entering the gym. Team members Mallory Clark, Leah Burgess and Emma Towers were assisted by team alumni. All sales were by donation.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: