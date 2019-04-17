PARIS — A West Paris man has been indicted by an Oxford County grand jury on two child sex charges.

James Stubbs, 43, of High Street was charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact of a child under the age of 18, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and unlawful sexual touching, a misdemeanor punishable by one year in prison.

Stubbs was arrested March 18 on a single count of unlawful sexual contact and was released on $500 cash bail. His conditions include having no contact with the child.

