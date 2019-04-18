LEWISTON — Lewiston scored early and often to defeat Bangor, 13-0, in a boys lacrosse contest.

Sam Payne had five goals and three assists for the Blue Devils while fellow attacker Logan Michaud had three goals.

With the season just starting, the game allowed Lewiston to work on their systems in game situations.

“In a game like that, we were focusing on what we were trying to do with our systems and stuff,” Lewiston coach Ben Fournier said. “We were buttoning up what we do, worrying about what we do on the field and eliminate as many mistakes as we could.”

Lewiston (2-0) isn’t that deep of a team this year, according to Fournier, and the Devils don’t have many subs. As the game went along he wanted as many players as possible to get good touches and in sync with each other to get ready to play teams that play run-and-gun like Brunswick and Thornton Academy.

The scoring started right before the two minute mark of the first when Bryce Dufour gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. Tanner Cortes stretched the lead to 2-0 nearly two minutes later as he finished off a feed from Tyler Marcoux.

Marcoux gave Lewiston a 3-0 lead at the 5:45 mark with Payne notching his first point of the afternoon with an assist. Matt Cooper stretched the lead to 4-0 at the 7:18 mark of the opening quarter.

The first four goals were all from midfielders.

“We have kids that can finish at the midfield (position) and attack for sure,” Fournier said. “The midfielders did their fair share of scoring and they did a great job getting the ball up the field to our attackmen in transition. They draw the slides to the open attackman so they could finish.”

Fournier added the goal for the Blue Devils is to have a high clearing percentage this season.

Payne scored twice and Michaud also scored before the end of the first quarter as the Blue Devils led, 7-0, after the opening quarter.

The second quarter started with a nice play by Lewiston goalie Hunter Steele when he threw the ball roughly 40 yards to long stick defender Trevor Eliasen, who went into the attacking zone and dished it to Michaud for the Blue Devils eighth goal at the 1:04 mark.

“We definitely work on that a lot in practice. That’s our fast break break quick goal,” Michaud said.

Payne scored the next two goals to put the Blue Devils up 10-0

Michaud bookended the scoring for the second quarter as in the dying seconds of the quarter he gave Lewiston a 11-0 lead heading into halftime..

The Rams (1-1) started the third quarter with back-to-back man up situations but the Blue Devils were able to easily kill them off.

Payne scored the long goal of the third quarter at the 4:24 mark, with Billy Blanchette setting the goal up.

“We always want to keep improving and our coaches help us keep the right mindset, keep going, keep improving, keep working to get better as a team and as individuals,” Payne said.

Blanchette put up the 13th goal for Lewiston 34 seconds into the fourth quarter with the assist going to Payne.

Steele made six saves for the shutout while Patrick MacDonald made 10 saves for the Rams.

