Drug overdose deaths declined in Maine last year for the first time since 2011.

But the data show overdoses still claimed one Mainer nearly every day in 2018, and deaths due to methamphetamine have increased, even as those related to other drugs have decreased.

“Also of significant concern is that there is no evidence to suggest that fewer Mainers are suffering from opioid use disorder,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said. “Individuals, families, and communities continue to be harmed by this public health epidemic, and work must continue to address this crisis.”

The Attorney General’s Office released its final report on drug overdose deaths in 2018 on Thursday. The total is slightly less than the projection released earlier this year. The document is authored by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center and relies on data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There were 354 drug deaths in Maine in 2018. That number is down by 63 — or 15 percent — from 2017. That year, the state experienced a record 417 deaths, the highest point in the prolonged and devastating opioid crisis.

State officials have said the slight decrease does not represent an end to the public health crisis.

“It is welcome news that the number of people losing their lives to drug overdoses has decreased, but the opioid epidemic still presents a serious public health threat to our state,” Gov. Janet Mills said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to combat this crisis, save lives, and repair families and communities. We will not rest in our determination to end this epidemic.”

In the first months of her term, Mills has signaled an approach to the crisis that differs in both substance and tone from that of her predecessor, Paul LePage.

Earlier this year, Mills signed a $1.6 million executive order that outlined immediate steps her administration will take to address the problem. Those actions include purchasing 35,000 doses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to be distributed across the state; integrating medication-assisted treatment into the criminal justice system, including jails and prisons; and creating a statewide network of 250 recovery coaches, including 10 full-time coaches assigned to hospital emergency rooms, who will guide people as they navigate their struggle with substance use disorder.

Her proposed two-year budget includes an additional $5.5 million in funding for existing treatment programs, as well as increasing the weekly reimbursement rate for methadose and repealing the two-year time limit for Suboxone under MaineCare. The funding would come from the Fund for a Health Maine, which is the state’s tobacco settlement account.

“While this report shows improvement, the number of people we lost to this crisis last year is still alarming,” said Gordon Smith, who was appointed by Mills as the state’s first director of opioid response. “We will continue to harness the collective power of state government and community partners to strengthen prevention and recovery efforts and ensure that we leave no stone unturned as we combat this scourge.”

Drug overdose deaths have been rising steadily in the United States for several years, but the increase in Maine was more acute than most other states.

The last time drug deaths went down from year to year in Maine was 2011, when 155 people died from overdoses. That was a 7 percent decrease from the previous year.

Between 2013 and 2014, overdose deaths rose 16 percent – from 179 to 208 – the third-highest increase in any state. The following year, 272 Mainers died from overdoses, again putting the state near the top for increases behind only New Hampshire, North Dakota and Massachusetts.

From 2015 to 2016, Maine saw another major increase — 35 percent, bringing the total to 378 deaths. That ranked Maine sixth among all states for annual percent increase and well above the nationwide increase of 21 percent.

And in 2017, Maine’s increase of 20 percent was seventh among states and double the 10 percent increase nationwide.

The national Center for Disease Control has not yet published data on drug overdose deaths in 2018.

“Maine is not the only state seeing a reduction in overdoses,” Sorg wrote in the report’s executive summary. “The across-the-board reduction in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical drug deaths suggests broad influences are impacting overdose rates, for example, economic changes, the composition and combination of drugs being trafficked, and regional law enforcement efforts, as well as specific policy changes around opioids.”

The report showed opioids — in particular, non-pharmaceutical opioids such as fentanyl and heroin — continued to cause the majority of drug deaths in Maine. But those numbers are slightly down from the previous year. Fentanyl and its analogs caused 217 deaths, a 12 percent decrease from 2017. Heroin caused 74 deaths, a 16 percent decrease.

Cocaine was involved in 90 deaths, a quarter of the total and a 1 percent decrease from 2017. The drug was also present in a third of fentanyl and heroin deaths.

Deaths due to methamphetamine rose to 26, a 62 percent increase from 16 deaths in 2017.

“It is important to point out that reductions in deaths may represent a decline in the lethality of specific drugs and how they are being use,” Sorg wrote. “It does not necessarily indicate a reduction in the number of individuals with opioid use disorder. Patterns of use may be changing.”

Nearly three-quarters of the fatal overdoses last year were men. The average age was 42. While the report identified deaths in every Maine county, a quarter took place in Cumberland County. Penobscot and York counties each accounted for 15 percent.

